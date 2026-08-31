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Xabi Alonso shrugs off ALARMING Chelsea stats as Blues post a bizarre record-low in Brighton thriller
Blues surrender the ball but secure three points
Chelsea maintained their flawless start under Alonso with a frenetic 4-3 triumph over Brighton. The hosts surged into a commanding 3-0 lead within 32 minutes courtesy of strikes from Romeo Lavia, Pedro Neto, and Joao Pedro. However, their grip on the contest quickly loosened, allowing Fabian Hurzeler’s men a route back into the match.
Malick Yalcouye netted for the Seagulls, while a Joao Pedro own goal further eroded Chelsea's advantage. Cole Palmer restored some breathing room with a late strike, but Brighton refused to go quietly, with Pascal Gross pulling another goal back in stoppage time to set up a tense finale. Chelsea ultimately held on to secure all three points, but the underlying numbers painted a striking picture of the home side's struggles.
The Blues registered a mere 25.6 per cent possession and completed just 146 passes - both record lows for the club in a Premier League fixture since data collection began in 2003-04 according to Opta. Furthermore, their 67 per cent pass accuracy marked their worst return in a home league match since February 2004 against Charlton.
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Alonso calls for context over numbers
Despite the glaring statistical anomalies, Alonso refused to panic. The Chelsea boss argued that his players naturally dropped their intensity after establishing a heavy early lead, shifting their focus to game management rather than dominating the ball.
"You need to have context to every data for sure," Alonso explained to reporters after the game. "After 30 minutes we have scored [to make it] 3-0, probably in that moment we have played too much with the result instead of keep playing. So the data is not important, it is how you play and what we can do better.
"But it is never that approach, I don’t say today we need to have 60 per cent or 20 per cent. I never talk about those things, it is about how to prepare, how to be more competitive. But the good thing is that you need to adapt, even during the game there are different moments and some moments that we have done really, really well and other moments that we can do better."
Dismissing complacency
The Spaniard also rejected suggestions of outright complacency, viewing the disjointed performance as a natural learning curve for his developing squad.
"It's quite normal," he added. "It happens in many teams, other teams that they have already worked together and they have more games together.
"Normally this idea, how to manage those moments is already more good. We are in this process. So I am sure... in the future we can manage it better because in the Premier League, even in half-time we were 3-1 and I said guys, 2-0 lead, with two goals lead in the Premier League, it is not done.
"We need to still focus on playing, scoring goals, defending well and after we could have scored the fifth one and many things happened in the game."
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Reigning champions await at the Emirates
Chelsea face a massive examination of their title credentials next Sunday when they travel to the Emirates Stadium to clash with defending champions Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s side, who could leapfrog the Blues on third if they defeat Aston Villa on Monday night, will offer a significantly tougher tactical challenge.
Alonso is fully aware of the step up in quality and has promised a different approach against the Gunners. "I want to win and will whatever it takes to win," the Spaniard concluded. "Each game can be different so we need to prepare for the best and be prepared for whatever scenario we have, so it’s not like this [performance] is going to be replicated against Arsenal."
With Arsenal likely to dominate possession on their home turf, Chelsea's newfound ability to strike in transition and absorb heavy pressure will be thoroughly tested in north London.
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