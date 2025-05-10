Wrexham AFC v Charlton Athletic FC - Sky Bet League OneGetty Images Sport
Calum Preston Kelly

Wrexham warned they won't finish 'anywhere near' the top of the Championship as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney are told how Red Dragons can 'survive' after promotion

WrexhamChampionshipLeague One

Don Goodman has given Wrexham a warning after a third successive promotion secured a place in the Championship for the first time in 43 years.

  • Goodman believes Wrexham's target should be to survive
  • American owners have overseen remarkable rise
  • He believes Jamie Vardy would be 'Hollywood' signing
