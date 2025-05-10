Drunken Wrexham players rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in nightclub LIFT during wild £500,000 promotion celebration blowout in Las Vegas
Some Wrexham players spent an entire hour stuck in a lift as their promotion celebrations took an unexpected turn in Las Vegas.
- £500,000 bash was booked by club's Hollywood owners
- Wrexham finished second in League One
- 'Over-excited' players caused lift to come to a standstill