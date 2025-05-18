Wrexham to waive Paul Mullin transfer fee? 110-goal striker could leave as free agent as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney prepare to part with history-making promotion hero
Wrexham are reportedly ready to waive a transfer fee for Paul Mullin and allow the 110-goal striker to leave as a free agent in the summer window.
- Frontman has slipped down pecking order
- Under contract until summer of 2027
- May be moved on to free up squad space