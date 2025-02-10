Wrexham on that list? Rob McElhenney enjoys one of 'top five best nights' of his life at Super Bowl LIX as beloved Philadelphia Eagles stun Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce & the Kansas City Chiefs
Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney admitted he had one of the "top five best nights" of his life at Super Bowl LIX.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Eagles savoured Super Bowl glory in New Orleans
- McElhenney in attendance alongside wife Olson
- Red Dragons can deliver more cause for celebration