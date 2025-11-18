No repeat of Wrexham fairy tale! South American club backed by Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac & Eva Longoria finishes 2025 season BOTTOM of table

A standing at the foot of the division was confirmed on Wednesday when taking in a final outing of what has been a disastrous season. La Equidad did win that contest, against Deportivo Pereira, 4-0 but were unable to become upwardly mobile.

They will be hoping positive steps in the right direction are taken next season, but will no longer be operating in their current guise. The team will compete under a new name, while donning different colours, in 2026 as Reynolds and Longoria begin to make their mark.

Colombian reporter Felipe Sierra said at the time of relocation proposals first being aired: “Not only is the name change being evaluated, but also the change of city. It is one of the alternatives, although the name is almost a fact. Next week the document has to be signed to make the transfer official.”