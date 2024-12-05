Wrexham in Europe?! Red Dragons' bid for Conference League qualification the latest twist in Hollywood fairy-tale under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

The League One club are hoping to secure an easier route into continental competition, but just how realistic is that goal?

Wrexham might be playing in the Championship next season. That would have been little more than a pipe dream for most supporters three short years ago, but Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have changed everything.

When the Hollywood duo completed their £2 million takeover in February 2021, Wrexham were sitting in the National League play-off places. Now, the Red Dragons are second in League One after 18 games of the 2024-25 season, and a third-successive promotion is well within their grasp.

It's been nothing short of a fairy-tale story, further boosted by the success of the Disney+ documentary 'Welcome to Wrexham', which has allowed fans a sneak peak into the Reynolds and McElhenney revolution. Their ultimate goal is to reach the Premier League, and if Phil Parkinson's team continue to improve at such a rapid rate, it could be achieved sooner than anyone expected.

But Wrexham also hold European aspirations. Conference League qualification is currently on the agenda at the Racecourse Ground, with "transformational" plans having been submitted to UEFA, the Football Association, the Premier League and clubs in the Welsh top-flight.