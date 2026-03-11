Antonin Kinsky, Loris Karius and the worst-ever Champions League goalkeeping performances

While there have undoubtedly been worse overall performances by goalkeepers in the Champions League history, there has perhaps not been a single error which has transformed a tie - and, indeed, the whole tournament - like Gigi Donnarumma's against Real Madrid in the 2021-22 last 16.

Having won the first leg at home 1-0, Kylian Mbappe's strike at the Bernabeu had put Paris Saint-Germain in prime position to knock out Los Blancos and keep the French side's hopes of a first European Cup on track. However, with 30 minutes of the tie to go, it was turned on its head.

Not known for his ability with the ball at his feet, Donnarumma dallied when in possession by his own byline to the point that he was tackled by Karim Benzema. The ball squirmed to Vinicius Jr, who in turn laid it back to Benzema to score the first goal of what would turn into a match-winning hat-trick. Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar were left licking their wounds while Madrid embarked on an epic journey to lifting the trophy, led by eventual Ballon d'Or winner Benzema. But none of that would have been possible without Donnarumma's indecision inside his own penalty area.