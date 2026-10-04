'I worry about it a lot' - Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson opens up on his dementia fears

In a candid interview with The Observer, Ferguson admitted he has significant worries about developing dementia later in life. Before his managerial career, Ferguson played professionally in Scotland for 17 years, frequently heading heavy leather footballs.

With recent studies establishing links between heading the ball and brain diseases, he acknowledged the realities he faces. He explained: "I worry about that myself because I headed the ball a lot. All footballers did. Dementia's a challenge for anyone getting older. You worry about it a lot. I always say to myself: 'I'm 84 [laughing]. If I get to 85, I'll be all right.'"