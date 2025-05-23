World Cup winner at Wrexham? Why Thomas Muller move won't happen as Bayern Munich legend is tipped to head for MLS over free agent move to the EFL
Wrexham are, with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney on board, the most ambitious of outfits, but a move for Thomas Muller is considered impossible.
- Hollywood co-owners bankrolling Red Dragons
- World Cup winner leaving Allianz Arena
- Expected to continue career in the United States