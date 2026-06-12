Goal.com
LiveTickets

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Canada v Republic of Ireland - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Alphonso Davies suffers injury blow ahead of World Cup blow as Canada miss star player against Bosnia-Herzegovina

A. Davies
Canada
Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
World Cup
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga

Canada captain Alphonso Davies has been ruled out of his country’s World Cup opening fixture against Bosnia-Herzegovina. Head coach Jesse Marsch confirmed that the Bayern Munich left-back is still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in May. Despite the massive setback, the co-hosts remain hopeful of his return later in the group stage.

  • Captain sidelined for historic curtain-raiser

    The co-hosts kick off their tournament at Toronto Stadium without their talisman, who has been managing a hamstring strain suffered during Bayern's Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain. Davies has only featured in two of Canada's last 21 internationals due to various fitness issues, including a previous anterior cruciate ligament tear. He has been following a strict independent recovery protocol away from the main squad since arriving in camp on June 1.

    • Advertisement
  • Venezuela v Canada - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024Getty Images Sport

    Marsch delivers positive medical update

    Speaking to reporters during a pre-match news conference ahead of the group stage opener, Marsch explained the decision regarding his captain's fitness timeline. He said: "We did an MRI with him [on Wednesday]. It showed very positive signs that he’s healing incredibly well, almost completely. We’re getting ready to ramp things up. I think that he’s showing, like he always has, a real good ability to recover from muscle injuries."

    Nevertheless, the former Leeds United manager refused to close the door on his star man featuring in the subsequent matches of the tournament, adding: "I think that having his private physio here has been very helpful, and the concentration on his body’s needs every day. And so we are really hopeful that over the next days and week that we can accelerate things and give him a chance to contribute here soon."

  • Bombito retained despite fitness battle

    In a major tactical boost, centre-back Moise Bombito will remain on the roster despite breaking his leg with Nice in October. Although young defender Luc de Fougerolles is expected to deputise initially, Marsch praised Bombito's resilience: "He has made incredible progress over the past month, and certainly over the last week, and it made the decision relatively easy that we should keep him in the group.

    "He’ll be ready to contribute tomorrow. He’s not fully at 100 percent but he’s reached his top speed. He’s shown in training that every day he’s getting stronger and better, and can focus more on football behaviours."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Canada v Iceland - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Crucial group stage fixtures await

    Following their initial test against a resilient Bosnia side that eliminated Italy in the European play-offs, Marsch's squad will travel to Vancouver. The co-hosts face successive encounters against Qatar and Switzerland to determine their knockout round fate. Securing points early is paramount, as the technical demands of their upcoming matches will heavily test their depleted defensive line before Davies can finally step back onto the pitch.

World Cup
Canada crest
Canada
CAN
Bosnia and Herzegovina crest
Bosnia and Herzegovina
BIH