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Alphonso Davies suffers injury blow ahead of World Cup blow as Canada miss star player against Bosnia-Herzegovina
Captain sidelined for historic curtain-raiser
The co-hosts kick off their tournament at Toronto Stadium without their talisman, who has been managing a hamstring strain suffered during Bayern's Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain. Davies has only featured in two of Canada's last 21 internationals due to various fitness issues, including a previous anterior cruciate ligament tear. He has been following a strict independent recovery protocol away from the main squad since arriving in camp on June 1.
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Marsch delivers positive medical update
Speaking to reporters during a pre-match news conference ahead of the group stage opener, Marsch explained the decision regarding his captain's fitness timeline. He said: "We did an MRI with him [on Wednesday]. It showed very positive signs that he’s healing incredibly well, almost completely. We’re getting ready to ramp things up. I think that he’s showing, like he always has, a real good ability to recover from muscle injuries."
Nevertheless, the former Leeds United manager refused to close the door on his star man featuring in the subsequent matches of the tournament, adding: "I think that having his private physio here has been very helpful, and the concentration on his body’s needs every day. And so we are really hopeful that over the next days and week that we can accelerate things and give him a chance to contribute here soon."
Bombito retained despite fitness battle
In a major tactical boost, centre-back Moise Bombito will remain on the roster despite breaking his leg with Nice in October. Although young defender Luc de Fougerolles is expected to deputise initially, Marsch praised Bombito's resilience: "He has made incredible progress over the past month, and certainly over the last week, and it made the decision relatively easy that we should keep him in the group.
"He’ll be ready to contribute tomorrow. He’s not fully at 100 percent but he’s reached his top speed. He’s shown in training that every day he’s getting stronger and better, and can focus more on football behaviours."
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Crucial group stage fixtures await
Following their initial test against a resilient Bosnia side that eliminated Italy in the European play-offs, Marsch's squad will travel to Vancouver. The co-hosts face successive encounters against Qatar and Switzerland to determine their knockout round fate. Securing points early is paramount, as the technical demands of their upcoming matches will heavily test their depleted defensive line before Davies can finally step back onto the pitch.