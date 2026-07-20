World Cup final Rondo: Was this the worst final ever? Did Rodri's Spain deserve to win and where does Lionel Messi's legacy stand?

There was a sense of justice being done when Spain lifted the World Cup trophy on Sunday evening. It was not a thrilling game between Spain and Argentina. It was, perhaps, one of the worst World Cup finals in recent memory. But the better team probably won. Football, in fact, probably won.

Now, it's time for the postmortems. The first main takeaway is that Lionel Messi's Argentina lost. At 39, he has almost certainly played his last game for his country. That's a sad thing, but it's also incredible that he managed to drag this incredibly flawed side all the way here.

The second is that Spain have been understatedly brilliant throughout the tournament. They don't play gorgeous soccer, but they are remarkably effective. They dismantled Argentina. It was a 1-0 death by 10,000 six-yard passes.

So, what now? After 104 matches, 39 days and a whole lot of drama, the World Cup is over. But what do we make of the final? And was this tournament any good? GOAL's writers break down the tournament in full.