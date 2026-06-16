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‘Why not?’ - Lionel Messi has the ‘magic’ for second World Cup win as Pablo Zabaleta explains why GOAT continues to star for Argentina & Inter Miami
Zabaleta backs Messi for glory
Speaking to The National, Pablo Zabaleta expressed his confidence that his former team-mate can secure back-to-back global crowns. Zabaleta, who won 58 caps alongside Lionel Messi during a 10-year spell together, witnessed the forward's evolution firsthand.
The 41-year-old noted that Argentina have maintained their relentless hunger, following up their success in Qatar with a triumph at the 2024 Copa America. Despite achieving divine status, the squad remains driven by experienced leaders and emerging talents. “Even after all the success, winning the World Cup and that period of winning 39 games... you can still see that the players have the hunger and the competitiveness to continue to do well for the national team,” he explained.
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A tactical shift to support the GOAT
To maximise his impact as he approaches his late 30s, Argentina have adapted their strategy. The coaching staff recognise that their talisman cannot relentlessly press as he did during his peak years.
Instead, the team is built to do the running for him, a setup Zabaleta compares to his current environment at club level. “If you see the MLS games these days, the players around Messi [at Inter Miami], I think it's a bit similar to what we have seen now in the national team,” he stated. “You know, it is Messi surrounded by players that want to do well for Messi. They want to run as much as they can for Messi.”
Ready for the final third
This tactical shift allows the superstar to conserve energy for decisive moments. Hovering just outside the penalty area, he waits for the perfect opportunity to strike. Zabaleta believes this approach perfectly suits his current physical capabilities on the pitch. “Obviously, we don't have the Messi of five years ago that maybe he can drop deep and get a ball, you know, on the halfway line and just run as before,” he admitted. “But I think if the team manages to find a way to rest off the ball, but then when they get back in possession, they can find him in a good position, he still can do the rest.”
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What's next for the Argentine icon?
Looking ahead, Messi is seeking a second consecutive World Cup title following his historic 2022 triumph in Qatar. Argentina will kick off their campaign against Algeria, before facing Austria and Jordan in their remaining group fixtures. As the forward extends his record of 26 appearances at the global finals, his former colleague remains entirely optimistic. Zabaleta declared: “Hopefully, he still has that moment of magic to win games and [to] win the World Cup. Why not?”
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