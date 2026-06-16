‘Why not?’ - Lionel Messi has the ‘magic’ for second World Cup win as Pablo Zabaleta explains why GOAT continues to star for Argentina & Inter Miami

Speaking to The National, Pablo Zabaleta expressed his confidence that his former team-mate can secure back-to-back global crowns. Zabaleta, who won 58 caps alongside Lionel Messi during a 10-year spell together, witnessed the forward's evolution firsthand.

The 41-year-old noted that Argentina have maintained their relentless hunger, following up their success in Qatar with a triumph at the 2024 Copa America. Despite achieving divine status, the squad remains driven by experienced leaders and emerging talents. “Even after all the success, winning the World Cup and that period of winning 39 games... you can still see that the players have the hunger and the competitiveness to continue to do well for the national team,” he explained.