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Man City confirm ex-goalkeeper's return as part of Enzo Maresca's backroom staff
Caballero returns to the Etihad
Caballero is back at City, with the Premier League club confirming the Argentinian has joined Maresca’s first-team coaching staff. Caballero is a familiar face to the City faithful, having represented the club between 2014 and 2017, making 48 appearances and famously proving the hero in the 2015-16 League Cup final penalty shootout against Liverpool.
The former goalkeeper and Maresca share a long-standing professional relationship, having previously played together at Malaga under former City boss Manuel Pellegrini. Caballero now transitions into his new coaching role alongside another returning figure, Danny Walker, who previously worked in the City Academy before following Maresca to Leicester City and Chelsea.
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Vitiello named assistant manager
Leading the new arrivals is Roberto Vitiello, who has been officially named as Maresca's assistant manager. The 43-year-old Italian boasts a lengthy playing career in his homeland, featuring for the likes of Parma, Vicenza, and Palermo, where he first crossed paths with Maresca as a teammate.
Vitiello has since become a trusted lieutenant for the new City boss. After beginning his coaching journey at Fiorentina, he worked alongside Maresca during stints at Parma, Leicester, and Chelsea, ensuring a seamless transition as they take the reins together at the Etihad following Maresca's appointment on a three-year deal.
Full backroom staff confirmed
Beyond the headline return of Caballero, City have overhauled their support structure with several key appointments. Michele De Bernardin has been recruited as the new Head of Goalkeeping, while Marcos Alvarez takes over the responsibilities of first-team fitness coach to ensure the squad remains in peak condition.
Denis Silva joins the ranks as a first-team coach, while Javier Molina has been brought in as the new tactical analyst. This group forms a specialised unit that has worked extensively with Maresca in the past, designed to implement the manager's specific tactical philosophy quickly and effectively.
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Continuity in the coaching ranks
While Maresca has brought in a fresh wave of talent, there will be elements of continuity within the backroom setup. The club confirmed that set-piece coach James French and goalkeeping coach Richard Wright will both remain in their positions, having fulfilled those roles throughout the 2025-26 campaign.
Maresca faces a monumental challenge as he succeeds Pep Guardiola, who spent a glittering decade at the club winning every possible trophy, highlighted by six Premier League titles and a Champions League crown. Furthermore, Maresca is tasked with a demanding mission: restoring the Premier League trophy to the club's cabinet after it eluded them over the past two seasons.
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