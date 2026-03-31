Will Lionel Messi play against Zambia? Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni issues update before leaving press conference close to tears

The Argentina boss was candid about the professional toll of selecting a championship-ready squad, emphasising that no player’s spot is guaranteed based solely on reputation. Scaloni used the lacklustre performance against Mauritania as a yardstick for the high standards he expects before the final 26-man list is decided.

Regarding the squad and Messi, Scaloni stated: "Yes, I think he'll start from the beginning tomorrow [against Zambia]. The list of 26 players, I think we're above the percentage. We have to start discarding options now based on performance. There is no other option. The game the other night could've been an alert; it's things that, as a head coach, one starts looking at, and later, we will decide. We will think about the good of the team and based on that we will make decisions. I'd say I have the list quite clear but if the performances aren't adequate then we will take measures and then be convinced with the players we take to do the best possible job."

Scaloni added on doubts about Messi's participation in the global showpiece: "The important thing is that he comes and enjoys it. That he enjoy being at the World Cup, which in theory would be the last, but I wouldn't dare to say anything, but that he enjoys it. I think it's not just Argentines who want to see him, everyone wants to see him. They want to see him train, see him play, and that is what we all wish for."



