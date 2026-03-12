Getty Images Sport
Why Mario Balotelli still has ‘that itch’ to play as ex-Man City, Liverpool & AC Milan striker embraces another new challenge at 35 years of age
How many different countries has Balotelli played in?
Ex-Inter, Manchester City and Liverpool star Balotelli is now 35 years of age. He has plied his trade in Italy, England, France, Turkey and Switzerland. He now finds himself in the United Arab Emirates with Al Ittifaq.
A man with Premier League, Serie A and FA Cup triumphs on his distinguished CV, alongside 36 caps for the Azzurri, is turning out in the UAE First Division - the second tier of professional competition in that country.
Why passion for playing continues to burn brightly for Balotelli
The odd eyebrow may have been raised when a shock deal was pushed through, but Rossi is not surprised to see Balotelli prolonging his playing days. The ex-Italy international - speaking in association with ToonieBet - told GOAL when asked if Balotelli still loves the game: “Of course. I mean, he still wants to be involved. He still wants to play. He still enjoys it. I remember playing with him on the national team. He was always somebody that loved being around the ball, being around the pitch. That's something that every footballer loves.
“Still to this day, yes, I've been retired for the past two, two-and-a-half years but I'm always on the pitch with my boys at the Cosmos and training with them. It's hard to stay away from the game. So, I'm sure that he has that itch and that care for the sport still.”
How Balotelli was talked into UAE move
Al Ittifaq have big plans for the future, with president Pietro Laterza - an Italian businessman who also owns Chievo - telling The National of how they talked Balotelli into joining an ambitious project: “I met with Mario at the beginning of December, and we discussed the project related to the UAE, specifically linked to Al Ittifaq, focusing on youth development, building academies, and creating a long-term plan.
“The goal is to eventually take the club into the top division, the Pro League, and above all to bring fans closer to football by investing in young people and families, creating entertainment spaces for everyone, and making it a serious but enjoyable experience.”
Balotelli has plenty of experience to offer Al Ittifaq, having never been afraid to step outside of his comfort zone, and recently told Gazzetta dello Sport of how three years in England with Manchester City had the greatest impact on shaping his character: “My experience with Inter was part of my development, but I think England shaped me the most. It was the first time I was alone, my family wasn't there, and I wasn't used to it. It shapes you for better or for worse, because you make mistakes and have to get out of them on your own.”
He added on his most iconic goal celebration, which was broken out during a derby date with Manchester United at Old Trafford: “Why Always Me? I had it before the match with a warehouse worker; I was the centre of attention for my problems, and it was a nice outburst. The tabloids in England went overboard with me.”
Any regrets? Balotelli has enjoyed an eventful career
Balotelli believes that he has not always been treated fairly, by club or country, and said when asked if he has any regrets at only representing Italy on 36 occasions - with 14 goals being recorded at that level over the course of an eight-year international career: "For me, the national team is a key point... I was proud to represent Italy, and that's something I miss.
“Why didn't they want me in the national team anymore? I don't even know the real reason. I can imagine... Is it due to the lack of affinity with Juventus? Maybe so.”
Balotelli may not have made the impact on a global stage that he was hoping to, given the undoubted ability that he possesses, but tales of what he delivered on and off the pitch will be told long after boots are hung up for the final time.
