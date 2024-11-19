Why Coleen Rooney has banned Wayne from making I’m A Celebrity jungle trip – with Man Utd legend saying he could ‘get cover for the games he’d miss’ as Plymouth boss
Coleen Rooney has reportedly banned husband Wayne from welcoming her out of I’m A Celebrity, despite the Plymouth boss believing he could find cover.
- Coleen embracing challenge in Australia
- Husband has work commitments in England
- Pair will remain separated for several weeks