Getty Images
Why Arsenal are set to end club legend Katie McCabe's decade-long stay as Gunners close in on Barcelona's Ona Batlle & Lionesses star Georgia Stanway
Katie McCabe set to leave Arsenal after 11 years
Rumours around McCabe's future have circled for a while and now The Guardian is reporting that she is "likely" to leave Arsenal this summer. The report says "very respectful discussions" have taken place about the 30-year-old's future and a new chapter looks set to unfold away from the club that she joined way back in 2015.
In the last 11 years, McCabe has marked herself out as a fan favourite, overcoming some difficult moments in 2017 where a lack of game time resulted in her spending some time on loan with Scottish giants Glasgow City. It's incredible to think she was struggling for minutes given the key player she has become since, helping Arsenal to win seven major honours in her time in north London, with last season's Champions League triumph a particular highlight.
- Getty Images Sport
Explained: Why Arsenal are moving on from McCabe
News of McCabe's likely departure comes just days after The Athletic reported that Arsenal are in talks with Barcelona defender Batlle, who is out of contract herself this summer. Batlle returned to Catalunya in 2023 after three seasons with Manchester United and has established herself as one of the best full-backs in the world over the last few years.
Links to the 26-year-old surprised some given that Arsenal signed Smilla Holmberg, the 19-year-old Swedish right-back, in the January transfer window and added Taylor Hinds, the recent England debutante who can play on the right or the left, back in the summer. Emily Fox, another world-class right-back, is also in their squad. However, Batlle can play on both sides of the backline and would therefore reinstate the depth of those positions if she comes in and McCabe leaves.
The Guardian understands the club is keen to refresh the squad with younger players this summer, too, so replacing McCabe - who wants to remain a key starter at the top level - with a player four years her junior fits that desire. As for where the Republic of Ireland star could go next, The Athletic recently reported interest in her from the NWSL, the top flight in the United States, while The Guardian notes clubs in England also have an eye on her.
Who else could leave Arsenal? The 10 players out of contract this summer
McCabe is unlikely to be the only player to leave Arsenal this summer - and unlikely to be the only fan favourite. That's because a flurry of big names are out of contract at the end of this season. England captain Leah Williamson would be the name on the list most expected to renew terms in north London, with Gunners skipper Kim Little also likely to stay, but exits for any of the other nine players would be much less surprising given it does look set to be a real summer of change at the club.
Laia Codina and Victoria Pelova have both found regular minutes hard to come by; Beth Mead was heavily linked with a move to London City Lionesses last year; Stina Blackstenius could look for a starting role after largely holding the status as a back-up to Alessia Russo; while Manuela Zinsberger, although currently sidelined with an ACL injury, has lost the place as first-choice goalkeeper.
Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley, both among the top-seven players in the Arsenal squad for minutes played in the Women's Super League this season, are also into the final six months of their deals.
- Getty Images
Who else could Arsenal sign? England star Georgia Stanway primed to arrive
Who might Arsenal bring in if they are to bid farewell to a flurry of first-team players? Alongside Batlle, the Gunners have been heavily linked with England midfielder Stanway, who is out of contract herself at Bayern Munich this summer. The 27-year-old announced last month that she would be leaving the German giants but she has yet to confirm where the next chapter of her career will take place.
"The decision to leave Munich and my team was incredibly difficult and definitely not easy for me," Stanway said. "I've made friends and memories here that will last a lifetime, and I've also been able to develop enormously as a player and as a person. I will give everything for the club and its sporting success until my very last day, just as I have for the past three and a half years."
BBC Sport reported at the time that Arsenal had emerged as the frontrunners for her signature, having already held talks on a potential agreement, and journalist Emma Sanders elaborated on this further on Monday, saying Stanway has "chosen Arsenal" and that a deal is "increasingly close" to being completed.
Advertisement