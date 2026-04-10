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The Hollywood story continues! 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary series renewed for three more seasons in boost to Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac
Record-breaking commitment to Wrexham
In a move that highlights the global appeal of the Red Dragons, FX has confirmed that 'Welcome to Wrexham' has been renewed for an additional three seasons. This unprecedented multi-year commitment ensures that the fly-on-the-wall series will remain in production through to at least its eighth season, tracking the club's journey through the English football pyramid.
The announcement comes at a perfect time for their fans, arriving just one month before the highly anticipated premiere of Season 5. The fifth installment is scheduled to debut on FX and Hulu on May 14 with a double-episode premiere, followed by weekly releases that will continue to document the transformative era under the Hollywood duo.
Impact on the club and community
Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment, expressed his delight at the continued partnership, emphasising how the show has transcended traditional sports broadcasting. He noted that the series has had an immeasurable impact on both the football club and the North Wales community.
“When we launched ‘Welcome to Wrexham,’ we never imagined the impact it would have on the club and the town while creating one of TV’s most successful and beloved docuseries,” Grad stated. “This three-season renewal is a testament to the vision of Rob and Ryan and the enduring connection they’ve built with fans around the world.”
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Reynolds and McElhenney react to renewal
The club's co-chairmen, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, voiced their gratitude for the long-term support from their broadcast partners. The pair have been instrumental in turning Wrexham into a household name globally, using the documentary to bring new eyes to the trials and tribulations of lower-league football.
In a joint statement, the co-chairmen said: “A three-season order for a TV series is nearly unheard of and is only possible through the ground-breaking work of our Emmy-winning documentary team and the relentless rise of Wrexham AFC and all those working so hard to make sports history. We are forever grateful to our equally fearless and tireless partners at FX for being with us every step of the way. We are so happy we get to keep telling the Wrexham story for years to come.”
Quest for the Premier League
While previous seasons focused on the club's escape from the National League and their League Two triumphs, the upcoming footage will follow an even more ambitious narrative. The production team has confirmed that Season 5 will detail the club's attempt to achieve what many thought was impossible in such a short timeframe.
According to the official description of Season 5, this season will follow “Wrexham AFC’s quest to reach the Premier League on the heels of three consecutive promotions, a feat that has never been achieved in English Football League history.” With the security of three more seasons, fans will be able to follow every step of that journey, whether it ends in Hollywood glory or heartbreak.