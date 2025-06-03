FYC Red Carpet For FX's "Welcome To Wrexham" - ArrivalsGetty Images Entertainment
Chris Burton

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ would retain interest through relegation ‘adversity’ as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney exceed expectations in ‘5-10 year’ plan

WrexhamChampionshipPremier LeagueLeague One

The ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary series would retain interest through “adversity” as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have exceeded expectations.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Historic run of three successive promotions
  • Documentary opened up a window to the world
  • Co-owners remain fully committed to project
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱