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'I really like him' - Wayne Rooney insists Viktor Gyokeres is a 'main reason' for Arsenal being on the cusp of Premier League & Champions League double
Rooney highlights Gyokeres’ impact on Arsenal’s title push
Rooney has identified Gyokeres as a key figure behind Arsenal’s pursuit of a historic domestic and European double this season. The Gunners are attempting to end a 22-year wait for the Premier League title while also competing for Champions League glory. The striker joined Arsenal in the summer in a £64 million move from Sporting CP.
After a slow start to life in England, Gyokeres has recently rediscovered his scoring touch and become increasingly influential in Arsenal’s attacking system. The Sweden international now has 21 goals in all competitions, that tally places him alongside club legends Thierry Henry and Ian Wright as Arsenal players to reach the 20-goal mark in their debut season.
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Rooney explains why he rates Arsenal’s striker so highly
Speaking on SkyBet’s The Overlap EFL Fan Debate, Rooney defended his long-standing support for Gyokeres despite criticism earlier in the campaign.
"I’ve said this all season and I have been criticised for saying it, but I actually really like him," Rooney said. "What he brings to that Arsenal team is that he occupies defenders. He makes them work, he makes them defend, he runs the channels."
"And what we’ve seen recently is that it’s creating more space for Eberechi Eze and for Bukayo Saka – because if one, or both centre-backs have to go and cover him and then the full-back has to cover round, when you switch the ball quickly, it creates so much space for everyone just in behind him."
Why Gyokeres could be the missing piece for Arsenal
While Gyokeres still trails Erling Haaland of Manchester City by 16 goals in the scoring charts, his tactical value has drawn praise from observers. Rooney believes that influence could ultimately prove decisive in Arsenal’s pursuit of major trophies.
"Over the last few weeks he has been showing that even more and if Arsenal go on to win the league and the Champions League, he’ll be a major reason behind it, because that’s where Arsenal have been short in the last few years," he added.
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Arsenal face defining weeks in the title race and Europe
Arsenal are two wins away from securing their first Premier League title in 22 years. Their run-in includes matches against Burnley at Emirates Stadium and an away trip to Crystal Palace. Beyond the domestic race, the Gunners will also contest the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on May 30 in Budapest, where Gyokeres has the chance to cap a remarkable debut season in England.