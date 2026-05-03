Viktor Gyokeres achieves Arsenal first in 11 years as £55m striker emulates Thierry Henry & Alexis Sanchez

The former Sporting CP forward has enjoyed a productive maiden season in north London, and his latest exploits have seen him enter an incredibly exclusive bracket of Arsenal history. By finding the net twice against Fulham, Gyokeres took his seasonal tally to 21 goals across all competitions, a milestone only 12 other players have reached in their first year at the club since it was founded 139 years ago.

His recent form has been nothing short of spectacular, having also netted against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League during midweek. That strike in Spain marked his fifth European goal of the term, adding to a domestic haul that includes 15 Premier League goals and a crucial strike in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea. The iconic mask celebration is becoming a fixture of Emirates Stadium.