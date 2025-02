Wayne & Coleen Rooney ‘really keen’ to star in ‘fly-on-the-wall’ documentary as Man Utd legend delays coaching return in order to become ‘stay-at-home dad’ W. Rooney Manchester United Showbiz England Premier League

Wayne and Coleen Rooney remain “really keen” on starring in a “fly-on-the-wall” documentary series that lifts the lid on their personal lives.