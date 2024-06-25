Waste of time? Alisha Lehmann sees Douglas Luiz benched & Brazil draw a blank at Copa America after spending a week on the beach & visiting sights in Los Angeles
Alisha Lehmann spent a week in LA on the beach and visiting the sights, only to then see Douglas Luiz benched and Brazil draw a blank at Copa America.
- Swiss star enjoying summer break in States
- Has been relaxing away from the field
- May follow boyfriend to Las Vegas