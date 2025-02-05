'If you want relegating, he’s your man!' - Shock Wayne Rooney appearance at Salford training session sparks fury as fans warn ex-Plymouth & Birmingham manager to 'stay away'
Wayne Rooney has made a surprise appearance at a Salford City training session, but the move has not gone down well with supporters of the club.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Rooney jobless after Plymouth sacking
- Spotted watching Salford in training
- Fans tell Rooney to stay away from club