Vitinha finds the 'psychological' secret to scoring goals as PSG star revels in first ever hat-trick in Tottenham demolition

After the match, Vitinha opened up about the mental shift that helped unlock the best goalscoring night of his career. He explained the belief behind his sudden scoring touch: "It was incredible, I think it's partly in your head. If you don't think about scoring a lot of goals, you probably won't. You have to believe, you have to... push too. Of course, always for the good of the team and never against the team, but you have to believe, show up, feel that the ball will come to you... And the truth is that I had luck combined with the goals and I'm overjoyed. I never... never thought I'd score three goals in a game. Very happy to have scored, but mainly for the victory. It was important to be behind twice and have the personality to come back. It's extremely important and I'm very happy for myself and for the team."

Speaking to PSG media, he acknowledged that Joao Neves’ recent hat-trick against Armenia may have planted the seed: “Actually, I had never thought about scoring a hat trick. Maybe Joao [Neves] inspired me! But it's true that when it happens, you think: 'maybe I can too'. It's a bit psychological. I'm very happy with this hat trick, but above all with the team and its personality, because it managed to overcome difficulties once again, with the help of this environment and these incredible fans. I think we formed a great team here, all together, at the Parc. They never stopped believing in us, even when we were behind twice.”

