AFP
From 2015 debut to 100 caps! Netherlands legend Virgil van Dijk joins elite centurions club in Serbia clash
A legendary milestone in Eindhoven
Van Dijk has cemented his place in the pantheon of Dutch footballing greats by earning his 100th international cap against Serbia at the Philips Stadion. The Liverpool stalwart leads Xavi's side in a crucial Nations League fixture, joining an illustrious group of Dutch centurions that includes Wesley Sneijder, Edwin van der Sar, Frank de Boer, Rafael van der Vaart, Daley Blind, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Dirk Kuyt, Robin van Persie, Phillip Cocu, and Memphis Depay.
The journey to this landmark has been defined by consistency and leadership. Ever since making his senior international debut in a 2-1 victory over Kazakhstan during Euro 2016 qualifying on October 10, 2015, Van Dijk has not only been a defensive pillar but also a potent offensive threat, netting 14 goals for his country.
- AFP
Praise from the touchline
Dutch head coach Xavi was full of admiration for his captain in the build-up to the game, highlighting the significance of the achievement for both the player and the team. 'It could be an emotional day for Virgil,' the manager noted before the match, describing the milestone of 100 caps as incredible. He further emphasised the defender's influence on the group, labelling the former Southampton man as 'a true leader' who continues to set the standard for the next generation of Dutch talent.
Despite the personal accolades, Van Dijk has remained characteristically professional, keeping his focus on the immediate task in Group A2, where the Netherlands sit second with five points - trailing leaders Greece (seven points) and holding a slender lead over third-placed Germany (four points). Following a dramatic comeback draw against Greece, the defender was quick to demand better from his teammates. 'It's a great milestone, but that's not where the focus is right now,' he noted.
Defensive concerns and a shared milestone
While his status as a national icon is secure, Van Dijk's recent performances in Xavi's tactical setup have drawn occasional scrutiny from the local media. The Netherlands have struggled for defensive solidity throughout 2026, failing to keep a clean sheet in 11 consecutive outings.
The timing of this achievement also mirrors a similar success for his former Liverpool teammate Andy Robertson, who earned his 100th Scotland cap against North Macedonia just 24 hours earlier.
- AFP
Guiding Oranje through major tournaments
Throughout his international career, Van Dijk has been central to Oranje's major tournament runs - guiding the Netherlands to the inaugural Nations League final in 2019, the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals, and the semi-finals at Euro 2024.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting