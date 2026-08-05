Vinicius Junior deletes Instagram history amid Arsenal interest despite new Real Madrid contract offer

Arsenal are waiting in the wings and hoping to capitalise on any breakdown in negotiations. The club have already shown their intent by completing the £34m signing of Christos Tzolis, and manager Mikel Arteta insists they remain ambitious.

Following a pre-season friendly against Girona, Arteta explained his plans for the transfer window. "We expect to have movements in the next few weeks, obviously," Arteta said. "We want to get better like anybody else, and you can see the transfer market and our opponents... We won't sit still and we are very ambitious with what we are doing. The margins are very small. Because we want to get better and the level is going to increase. We need to increase the competition internally. We need to make sure we identify the things that we don't have in the team."