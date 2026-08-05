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'Blow up the structure!' - Ex-Premier League striker warns mega Vinicius Junior wage offer could ruin Arsenal
Arsenal target ambitious Vinicius deal
Arsenal have launched 'Operation Vinicius' as they harbour genuine hopes of completing what would be the highest-profile signing in their history. The Gunners are preparing to pull out all the stops to land the Real Madrid winger. Crucial talks are taking place this week between Vinicius, his representatives, and Madrid executives. These discussions will determine whether he signs an extension at the Bernabeu, which remains his initial preference.
To tempt the Brazilian to London, the Gunners are prepared to obliterate their existing wage structure. Telegraph claims that they could offer a base salary in excess of £400,000-a-week, with bonuses and image rights boosting his true earnings even higher.
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Austin warns of wage structure collapse
Speaking on Sky Sports News, former Premier League forward Austin expressed serious concerns over the potential financial impact on Mikel Arteta's squad. He warned that the huge wage disparity could destabilise the club.
"I really think it could blow up the structure at Arsenal," Austin explained. "I don’t think it would be the look, or the way Arsenal have been over the last four, five, six years.
"We all criticised [Arsenal in the past], but look how they’ve managed to build themselves into this position, and to then bring a player like that in… the structure would just be blown out of the water. He’s going to be earning nearly two-and-a-half times more than [Declan] Rice!"
Potential unrest in the dressing room
Austin further highlighted how existing star players like Rice and Bukayo Saka might react to such a massive disparity in income. He suggested it could lead to friction within the squad.
"The players know he’s not coming cheap, and it's one of those where you're like 'it's Vinicius Junior, yep', or you’re going to be like 'I'm not sure, I want more of this pie, I want to be on this money train'," he added.
"That’s how footballers think, regardless of how fans expect them to be. If he joins Arsenal it’ll frighten the majority of the Premier League, it really would. But I think it could cause more harm than good for Arsenal football club, I really do."
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Real Madrid talks hold the key
Despite the potential risks, signing a player of Vinicius' stature would represent a seismic statement of intent for the Premier League title contenders. The immediate future of the move hinges on the outcome of discussions in the Spanish capital. Los Blancos will try to convince the forward to extend his stay, while Arsenal wait eagerly in the wings. If those negotiations fail to yield an agreement, Arsenal will be ready to present their record-breaking financial offer to test the Brazilian star's resolve.
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