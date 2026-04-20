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Vinicius Jr ‘so big and so good’ that Real Madrid exit is almost impossible - with Michael Owen claiming only two teams could afford Brazilian superstar
Vinicius Jr contract: When does Real Madrid deal expire?
As things stand, Vinicius is only tied to terms in the Spanish capital through to the summer of 2027. Extension talks have dragged on for some time, with an agreement reported to be close. The man himself has expressed a desire to spend a “long time” with the Blancos.
The 25-year-old has, however, continued to ruffle feathers in Madrid and across the continent, with his on-field antics often being called into question. He was involved in an argument with team-mate Jude Bellingham during a Champions League quarter-final defeat to Bayern Munich.
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Will Real Madrid be tempted to listen to offers for Vinicius Jr?
If no new contract can be signed off, or if Vini is considered to be a disruptive influence in the camp, then Real may open themselves up to offers. Quizzed on whether that could happen in the next transfer window, former Blancos striker Owen - who now represents Casino.org, a leading platform helping players find UK casino brands - told GOAL: “I'm not sure about that. The problem is if you've got a great player, a great club, who is there to buy him? If you've got a decent player, an okay club, then there's so many different suitors.
“But how much would Vini Junior cost? We're getting in the realms of a couple of hundred million nowadays. And who can afford that? Probably two teams at the moment. Barcelona couldn't afford it and he's never going to go there. Who can afford it?
“Sometimes a player is so big and so good that I just can't see them ever moving. I know Neymar did it, but that was when PSG were splashing money all over the place. I don't really see it. And he's obviously a hugely talented player.
“I can't see him moving from Madrid personally. He's one of the elite players. Madrid tend not to get rid of young, fantastic players so I would expect him to stay.”
Could Brazil international join Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League?
Pressed on whether the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia - where Cristiano Ronaldo is already plying his trade - could see that stance altered, with Vinicius reported to have previously received offers from the Middle East that would be worth €1 billion (£871m/$1.2bn) to him, Owen added: “If it were to happen, you're asking me my opinion and I don't think it will happen.
“Is Saudi money still splashing around everywhere? I suppose so. A year or two ago it felt like they could be buying anyone. But I don't know, it feels to me like it's just softened down a little bit at the moment.
“I suppose there is that possibility, I guess. But I don't see it. I think Vini Junior is one of the great, top players on this planet. I just don’t see him moving from Madrid, despite a lot of headlines and things like that in recent times. I just don't see it.”
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Vinicius Jr hoping to force his way back into Ballon d'Or debate
Vinicius was a serious contender for Ballon d’Or recognition in 2024, but tumbled out of that reckoning 12 months on. There is still plenty of time on his side when it comes to collecting a prestigious Golden Ball.
He has been a model of consistency for Real, passing the 20-goal mark in four successive seasons, but has been unable to help them to major domestic or European honours across the last two campaigns. A global title will, however, come up for grabs this summer when he forms part of Brazil’s plans at the 2026 World Cup in North America.