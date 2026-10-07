End of the road for Montella! Turkiye set to sack manager following dismal Nations League run

The curtain appears to be falling on Montella’s tenure as the manager of Turkiye, with reports suggesting that the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has decided to relieve the Italian of his duties. A disappointing 3-1 defeat to Italy in Bologna on Monday evening seems to have been the final straw for the authorities, who have overseen a sharp decline in the national team's form over the last few months.

The TFF has moved with significant speed to handle the transition, reportedly reaching an agreement on a severance package for the former Roma striker, with Italian outlet Calciomercato reporting that the governing body has already lined up Shakhtar Donetsk coach Turan as the primary candidate to fill the void.