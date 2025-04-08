Vincent Kompany desperate to land £50m-rated Premier League defender as Bayern Munich move ahead of Real Madrid and Liverpool in race to sign former Juventus star
Bayern Munich have reportedly moved ahead of Liverpool and Real Madrid in the race to sign Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen, who'll be sold for £50m
- Kompany keen on signing Huijsen this summer
- Bayern ahead of Liverpool and Madrid in the race
- Bournemouth centre-back has £50m release clause in his contract