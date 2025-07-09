Viktor Gyokeres' Arsenal transfer in danger of collapsing amid 'impasse' with Sporting CP as Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce wait in the wings
Viktor Gyokeres' proposed move to Arsenal could collapse amid an 'impasse' in negotiations with Sporting CP. Gunners officials have left Lisbon after failing to strike a final agreement with the Portuguese club. If the deal falls through, Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce are ready to try and sign the striker on loan.
- Gyokeres move could collapse
- Sporting CP sticking to stance on transfer fee
- Fenerbahce ready to swoop