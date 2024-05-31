Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr teaching trickGetty/Al-Nassr
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Showboating Cristiano Ronaldo teaches Al-Nassr team-mates new ‘trick’ – with Portuguese GOAT putting ball-juggling skills to the test

Cristiano RonaldoSaudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FCPortugal

Cristiano Ronaldo is a source of inspiration to everybody at Al-Nassr, with the Portuguese superstar teaching his team-mates a new “trick or two”.

  • Evergreen frontman has lost none of his touch
  • His game is more about goals than dribbling
  • All-time great still going strong at the age of 39