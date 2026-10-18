Manchester City secured a 3-2 victory against Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium, maintaining their flawless start to the domestic campaign. The fixture marked their first home league outing since the confirmation that the club had been found guilty of breaching 114 Premier League financial regulations between 2009 and 2018.

Foden opened the scoring early in the first half to break the deadlock, though Daizen Maeda quickly restored parity for the visitors. Erling Haaland subsequently netted a brace to put the hosts in control, before a late Zian Flemming penalty in the 90th minute ensured a tense finish.

Despite the off-field distractions, new manager Enzo Maresca has overseen seven consecutive top-flight wins. The perfect run marks the best start by a newly appointed manager in Premier League history and guarantees City end the weekend at the summit of the table.

Following the final whistle, Foden conducted his media duties whilst holding an inflatable banana, a prop adopted by supporters to signify defiance amid the ongoing legal battle. The midfielder stressed that the squad remains entirely insulated from the financial ruling and subsequent appeal process.



