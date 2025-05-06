VIDEO: Mason Greenwood reveals his footballing idol & best quality as ex-Man Utd forward continues to impress in France with Champions League-chasing Marseille
Mason Greenwood has revealed his footballing idol to be Brazil legend Ronaldo, while also discussing his greatest quality on the field.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Forward left Old Trafford for France in 2024
- Qualities have been put to good use in Ligue 1
- Is a big fan of football & sprinting legends