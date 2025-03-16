Lionel Messi Logan Paul Yassine CheukoGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Lionel Messi’s Navy SEAL bodyguard Yassine Cheuko offers to fight Logan Paul after seeing WWE superstar make ‘joke’ boxing proposal to Inter Miami icon

L. MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFShowbizArgentina

Lionel Messi’s former Navy SEAL bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, has offered to fight Logan Paul after seeing the WWE star call out Inter Miami’s captain.

  • Mas+ locked in legal battle with PRIME
  • Paul offered to settle matters in the ring
  • Cheuko happy to take place of Messi
