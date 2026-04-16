Real Madrid's Champions League campaign ended in a bitter 6-4 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich, punctuated by a total loss of composure. England star Bellingham clearly felt the late refereeing decisions were unjustified, as the distraught midfielder joined a pack of incensed Los Blancos stars sprinting toward Slovenian referee Vincic the moment the final whistle blew. Turkish starlet Arda Guler, who had earlier scored a sensational brace, was shown a direct red card for his aggressive protests following Michael Olise's 95th-minute winner.
VIDEO: Jude Bellingham joins pack of RAGING Real Madrid stars as they chase after referee at full-time of Champions League loss to Bayern Munich
Chaos at the Allianz Arena
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Camavinga's moment of madness
The turning point for the visitors came through a series of disciplinary meltdowns. Eduardo Camavinga, who remains under significant scrutiny for his performances this season, endured a nightmare cameo after being introduced in the 62nd minute. After picking up a yellow card for a foul on Jamal Musiala, the Frenchman made a costly mistake just eight minutes later as he refused to hand the ball back to Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich, resulting in a second yellow card for time-wasting. This self-inflicted dismissal left Madrid with ten men at the most critical juncture of the match. The numerical disadvantage proved fatal as the home side's pressure intensified, eventually leading to late strikes from Luis Diaz and Olise that turned the tie on its head.
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Madrid's season in tatters
The fallout from this defeat is expected to be significant, with the referee's report likely to be scrutinised by UEFA officials. While the video footage of the post-match confrontation continues to circulate, Madrid must face the reality of a trophyless path in Europe. Bellingham remains at the centre of the project, but questions will be asked about the team's inability to keep their cool under the bright lights of the Champions League.