VIDEO: Four people hospitalised after fire at Fiorentina’s training ground delivers ‘night of fear’ for club that ex-Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea now calls home
Four people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at Fiorentina’s training ground and delivered a “night of fear” for the Serie A outfit.
- Firefighters battled to get blaze under control
- Three boys and an adult required medical treatment
- Investigation into cause of the fire now underway