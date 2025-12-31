VIDEO: Emi Martinez enraged by taunting Arsenal fans as Aston Villa staff forced to hold goalkeeper back in ugly scenes at Emirates Stadium

Martinez spent a decade on Arsenal’s books between 2010 and 2020, finally getting his chance to shine during Mikel Arteta’s first season in charge. He played a key role in the club’s last FA Cup triumph and followed it up with victory in the Community Shield. Yet his Arsenal career ended abruptly soon after, with the goalkeeper sold to Aston Villa in a £20 million ($27m) deal. The return of Bernd Leno left Martínez facing reduced opportunities, prompting his decision to seek regular football elsewhere. Since then, Arsenal supporters have shown little sympathy. On his first return with Villa in 2021, he was greeted with chants proclaiming Aaron Ramsdale to be superior. With Ramsdale now gone, it was David Raya’s name echoing around the Emirates on Tuesday.

Much of the animosity stems from Martinez’s frank reflections on his Arsenal exit. While he has often spoken warmly about the club, his suggestion that he was not trusted enough struck a nerve with sections of the fanbase. Speaking previously to Sky Sports, Martínez said: "I just felt like they didn't trust me like they should have. When I was on a high, I still felt like they didn't deserve me because of the way they were treating me. They couldn’t guarantee me the games I needed, so I thought that if they couldn’t guarantee me the games I needed, then I’m moving on.

"They didn't say to me that I wasn't going to play, they just didn’t guarantee me the games that I wanted to play. So, after 10 years, I decided to leave, and it was very difficult. My family didn't understand why I was leaving when I was at such a good level at Arsenal, but it was my decision to leave and I'm really proud I did it. It was a gamble, but I always believe that if you stay in the comfort zone, you will never reach anything in life. I decided to take the step up."