VIDEO: Bizarre moment referee gets caught up in the centre of Chelsea huddle ahead of Newcastle clash

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has clarified that this specific ritual, which became a fixture in recent weeks, did not originate from the dugout. Following a similar huddle before a victory against Aston Villa, the manager explained that the players are the ones driving this display of unity to foster collective responsibility.

Addressing the routine, Rosenior said: "No, it wasn't [from me]. The idea came from the players, and I really like it because they're showing unity and togetherness and spirit, and I think you need that. Before anything, you start talking about tactics or systems, you need a group of players willing to run and fight for each other."