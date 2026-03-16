VIDEO: Extremely awkward moment goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is refused chance to vote in Barcelona presidential election due to 'admin error'

In a scene that quickly went viral, Ter Stegen was seen being refused the chance to vote at the polling station after waiting in line for his turn. The 33-year-old shot-stopper, who is currently on loan at Girona, was among thousands of members expected to participate in the high-stakes voting battle between Joan Laporta and Victor Font.

The veteran goalkeeper arrived at the stadium ready to have his say on the club's future direction, only to be met with a cold rejection from electoral officials. The Germany international's name was apparently missing from the electoral register, leading to an incredibly awkward exchange in front of the cameras and fellow supporters at the Spotify Camp Nou.