Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
FBL-ESP-LIGA-MALLORCA-REAL MADRIDAFP
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Video: A blow from an old foe… Rodri’s dagger strikes at the heart of Vinícius

Mallorca vs Real Madrid
Mallorca
Real Madrid
LaLiga
P. Maffeo
Vinicius Junior
Rodri
Spain
Argentina
Brazil

The Brazilian star's battles are back in the spotlight

Brazilian Vinícius Júnior hasn’t been out of the spotlight for long, and today, Saturday, he found himself embroiled in a fresh controversy following the surprise defeat to Real Mallorca in La Liga’s 30th round.

Having featured in Brazil’s recent international matches during the March international break, manager Álvaro Arbeloa opted to rest Vinícius today ahead of the crucial clash against Bayern Munich next Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

  • Immediate clash

    When the Real Madrid star came on in the 59th minute, the Mallorca fans began chanting against him, as is often the case in many Spanish stadiums.

    The rivalry between him and Real Mallorca’s Pablo Mafio also flared up again, with the pair clashing verbally and physically on more than one occasion.

    Read also: City remind Liverpool of their disastrous season

    Read also: On the ruins of Liverpool... Haaland achieves an exceptional feat

    The newspaper Marca reported: “Mafio, the Spanish player of Argentine origin, was constantly on the lookout for Vinícius and never took long to find him. In ‘Viní’s’ first game against Mafio, he was forced to concede a corner, but the referee awarded a goal kick, prompting the Real Madrid player to protest.”

    It added: “That was enough for Mafio to start the verbal confrontation, telling the Brazilian player, ‘There you go, talking’.”

    Marca continued: “He said something along those lines to him, whilst gesturing with his hand to indicate the movement of the ball.”

    • Advertisement

  • Beach volleyball… the painful hint

    Marca reported, citing Movistar, that the Mallorca player said the word ‘beach’ to Vinícius whilst gesturing towards the ball – the two words together meaning ‘beach football’ – in order to provoke the Brazilian as much as possible.

    It added: “The tension between the players continued after this incident, albeit to a lesser degree than on other occasions during the match, but they were still bumping into each other whenever they met.”

  • Chants for a year and a half… The balloon is round and pink

    This reference did not come about by chance; it began around a year and a half ago in many stadiums across Spain, where fans target Vinícius with the mocking chant “Beach ball… idiot, idiot”, to remind him of losing the Ballon d’Or to Manchester City star Rodri.

    The chant implies that Rodri received the Ballon d’Or he deserved, whilst Vinícius deserves the “beach ball”.

    Read also: A bitter defeat: Mbappé fails the test... and Mallorca exploits the ageing star’s weakness

    Read also: Checkmate... Game over: Salah falls into the trap of the grand deception

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Renewed hostility… "The knockout blow"

    What happened today between Vinícius and Mafio was not a spur-of-the-moment incident, but rather the latest chapter in an ongoing feud and a series of skirmishes between them dating back to the 2022–23 season.

    There have been numerous clashes between the players in the past, the most notable of which was when Mafio confronted Vinícius and accused him of being a ‘crybaby’ through mocking gestures, as if wiping away tears, implying that the Brazilian star complains too much and puts pressure on the referees.

    The Mallorca defender escalated the feud with Vinícius in January 2025 on the sidelines of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash.

    @espnfc

    #realmadrid #vinicius #supercopa #mallorca #futbol

    ♬ original sound - ESPN FC

    Speaking at the time about his feud with Vinícius, in response to a question about the hypothetical prospect of a boxing match between them, Mafio told the newspaper Sport: “It would be the most-watched in history, but I’d win it, of course. I’d finish him off in 10 seconds.”

    Scandal ahead of the 2030 World Cup: Shame haunts Spain and global condemnation following the Egypt match disaster

    Read also: Hassan Shehata: Salah is good enough for Real Madrid and Barcelona... and we will compete in the World Cup without any inferiority complex

Champions League
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
LaLiga
Mallorca crest
Mallorca
MLL
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY