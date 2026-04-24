Vasilije Kostov: The Serbian teen sensation whose sublime season has caught the eye of Arsenal, Barcelona & more

It has been the dictionary definition of a breakout season for Kostov; a year ago he was still plying his trade for Red Star's Under-19 side, but fast-forward 12 months and he is closing in on the end of a remarkable debut campaign at senior level that has delivered in excess of 20 combined goals and assists.

Still a few weeks short of his 18th birthday, those ridiculous numbers and his dynamic displays for the Serbian champions-elect have put Europe's elite on notice, with the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich among a host of top clubs said to be keeping a close eye on his incredible exploits.

Here's everything you need to know about the teenager who is taking Serbian football by storm...