This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Emmanuel Sabbi Vancouver Whitecaps 2025Getty
Tom Hindle

'A testament to hard work' - Vancouver Whitecaps' Emmanuel Sabbi reflects on journey to MLS Cup in first year in league, facing favorite player Lionel Messi and pushing for USMNT chances

The winger, who has been a steady contributor for the MLS Cup hopefuls, talked to GOAL about his impressive season since returning to North America

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Emmanuel Sabbi knew Vancouver had what it takes from early on. All of the signs were there: a manager in Jesper Sorensen who was locked in and invested, a motivated squad, and a fanbase that was truly willing to get behind the team. 

"When I got here, I saw the firepower we had. It's been next man up mentality since Day 1, since I got here, and we've really shown that, and it looked prevalent early. You know, our coach demands a lot from us," he tells GOAL

But could he have ever hoped that they would be playing in MLS Cup? That's less certain. Still, the work has been put in:

"So it's just a testament of hard work, and the reality now is here," he says. 

And it's deserved, in truth. Vancouver started hot, stayed hot, and then got that extra piece in Thomas Muller to take them over the line. Sabbi, meanwhile, has been a mainstay. He tallied double-digit goal contributions with seven goals and three assists for the Whitecaps and has been a steady presence in attacking areas all year. Where that lands him remains to be seen. He has one cap for the USMNT. There could yet be others. But first, there is a trophy to win. And it's a big one.

Sabbi joined GOAL Convo, a weekly Q&A with central figures in North American soccer, and talked about Vancouver's improvement, playing against Lionel Messi, and why he hopes to be in the USMNT conversation in the future. 

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity. GOAL's Alex Labidou contributed reporting to this story

  • Vancouver Whitecaps FC v Los Angeles Football Club - 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference SemifinalGetty Images Sport

    ON PREPARING FOR THE FINAL

    GOAL: You're playing in MLS Cup, a massive final. What's going through your head?

    SABBI: Yeah, I didn't really know what I was coming to. But yeah, I'm here, talked to Jesper [Sorensen] and Ryan Gauld, and got a real gist of what Vancouver is like, and ultimately made my decision to come. And it's been a great season.

    GOAL: What has surprised you the most about playing in MLS?

    SABBI: The pace, honestly. The pace is really, really high here. There are great, tremendous players around and, yeah, it's very pacey here. So I really like that.

    GOAL: Do you think that suits your game?

    SABBI: Definitely. You've just got to get into it, right? I mean, I came, got a little injury, and then just had to get up to speed. And once I got up to speed, it was really amazing to be in MLS.

    • Advertisement
  • Vancouver Whitecaps FC Training SessionGetty Images Sport

    ON CONTENDING FOR MLS CUP

    GOAL: When you came into the season, did you in the back of your mind say, 'MLS Cup is a reality,' or when did it start to really hit you that this is a contending team?

    SABBI: When I got here, I saw the firepower we had. It's been next man up mentality since Day 1, since I got here, and we've really shown that, and it looked prevalent early. You know, our coach demands a lot from us. And also, we demand a lot from each other. Honestly, it looks like we would get here from all the games that we've played and how we perform. So it's just a testament of hard work, and the reality now is here. 

    GOAL: What makes Jesper Sorensen so unique as a manager? You always hear from players like, 'oh, this guy, he's, he's laid back,' or 'this guy is he's super tactically driven or focused.' What makes him special?

    SABBI: He kind of has everything, honestly: tactically, he's sound mentally, he's prepared for every game. I think all-around, he's a great coach. He helps the young ones as well, as you've seen a lot of young players play and played a big role. So I think all-around, he is a great coach. He helps everyone. He's also into our personal lives. And it's really nice to have a coach like that.

  • FC Cincinnati v Inter Miami FC - 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference SemifinalGetty Images Sport

    ON MIAMI

    GOAL: Who is your favorite player?

    SABBI: [Laughs] Lionel Messi. 

    GOAL: You played against Messi in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. What's it like playing against him?

    SABBI: I mean, it's the best player of all time, and you're standing on the pitch with him and playing against him and trying to defend him. And, you know, it's surreal. 

    GOAL: What's your earliest Messi memory?

    SABBI: Honestly, his first goal was insane. And just getting a pass from Ronaldinho like that, and just finishing it the way he did. It's insane. It's incredible to see that he's still doing it today, and yeah, hopefully he doesn't go against us! 

  • Emmanuel Sabbi, USMNTGetty

    ON THE USMNT

    GOAL: You've been capped before. Do you ever think about the possibility of being on the national team again? 

    SABBI: I hope so. My job was to try to have good performances and be consistent. And I hope that, you know, the national team has seen that, that I'm a candidate to try to make my mark there as well. And I'm just grateful for the opportunity to come back and play in MLS and show how good I am and that I'm ready.

    GOAL: Was that part of your decision to come back to MLS, to get a little more visibility? 

    SABBI: Not really. I think the national team looks at all the leagues, honestly. And it was just a different choice for my family and me, and I listened to my family and talked to my agent, and then had a couple of calls with Vancouver, and that's how it became possible.

  • Joseph rosales Emmanuel Sabbi Imagn

    ON PLAYING IN VANCOUVER

    GOAL: MLS Commissioner Don Garber talked about it a little bit yesterday, but obviously, with the team having been listed for sale earlier this year and just the future of your team being speculated about, what are your feelings about Vancouver as a market, and like, what are your feelings about all the things that you've been probably hearing?

    SABBI: I don't really know how it is. But I mean, we're a tremendous team. I love Vancouver; my wife and family love the city, so I'm just happy to be here, honestly.

    GOAL: And what's the atmosphere like at BC Place?

    SABBI: Electric! I mean, you've seen the games, right? 

    GOAL: If you were to win, how big would it be for not only Vancouver, but Canada as a whole?

    SABBI: I'll be tremendously big for Canada. I mean, Toronto has already done it, and we're just looking to put our name on there too, and by God's grace, we're here today, and so all we have to do is lock in and do what we've been doing, and hopefully we can lift that thing.

Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA
Vancouver Whitecaps crest
Vancouver Whitecaps
VAN