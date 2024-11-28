A helping of Emma Hayes, a side of Mauricio Pochettino, a dash of Christian Pulisic and a Triple Espresso: What American fans can be thankful for this Thanksgiving

With a sport-altering 2026 World Cup on the horizon, soccer in America - in all phases and all levels - is on the rise

There's no time of year quite like Thanksgiving, nothing quite like that sumptuous meal. gathered with friends and family, as the holiday season truly begins. In that spirit, then, it's time to reflect on the good things in life, treasures that are not to be taken for granted.

And on this Thanksgiving, American soccer has plenty for which to be thankful.

Less than two years away from a groundbreaking, sport-altering, nation-rejoicing World Cup arriving on U.S. soil, the American game is clearly on the rise. On both the men's and women's side, 2024 seemed to be a genuine turning point, a year in which everything - well, eventually - pointed toward growth.

Some of those steps were easy to see. The U.S. women's national team, with a new coach, rolled to an Olympic gold medal. Some steps, though, remain in progress. The U.S. men's national team has kicked off a new era, also led by a new coach, with new ideas and a stronger resume than any of his predecessors. The USMNT isn't where it wants to be right now, but it's making discernible progress torward 2026.

With that in mind, GOAL looks at the people, moments and developments that American soccer fans can be thankful for on this holiday.