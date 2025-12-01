USMNT Transfers: Christian Pulisic’s Manchester United links re-emerge, Yunus Musah could end his Atalanta loan early, and Cole Campbell wants out of Borussia Dortmund

It is time to think about transfers again. This is how soccer goes, with the transfer season starting already, despite it still feeling like the football is barely underway. Yet the rumor mill is churning at speed.

And there are plenty of rumors around the USMNT's best. Christian Pulisic, until he signs a new deal at Milan, will always be linked with a move away - especially with thirsty Premier League clubs flush with cash. Yunus Musah, too, could be on the way out after failing to make an impact following a loan move to Atalanta. And then there's Cole Campbell, who handed in a transfer request after barely sniffing it at Borussia Dortmund thus far this campaign.

Others will surely follow. A year ago, it seemed that Ricardo Pepi was Premier League-bound on the back of a strong start to the 2024-25 campaign - before a knee injury all-but ended his season in January. Either way, it's still only Dec. 1, and plenty can - and will - happen over the next two months. GOAL rounds up the major transfer rumors among USMNT players in recent weeks...