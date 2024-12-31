The USMNT Transfer Notebook tracks American player movements, with latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool

Transfer season is here. The January transfer window is always one of the most chaotic periods on the soccer calendar, and several U.S. men's national team stars could be on the move this month.

Right now, Ricardo Pepi is the main focus. The USMNT striker is drawing interest from clubs across Europe, and there’s no sign of it slowing down. With every goal Pepi scores for PSV, more eyes turn his way—and with more attention comes the likelihood of a bigger transfer fee when his inevitable move arrives.

But Pepi isn’t the only USMNT star making headlines. It’s still too early to predict whether this January will be hectic or quiet for American soccer fans, but the early signs point to plenty of activity. From players chasing well-earned moves up the ladder to others seeking more playing time elsewhere, there’s no shortage of rumors to track and stories to follow.

Article continues below

GOAL will track all of the American player movements in the USMNT Transfer Notebook, a weekly feature covering the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool.