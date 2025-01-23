With March's CONCACAF Nations League matches around the corner, this January camp gave Mauricio Pochettino plenty to think about

January camp is in the rearview mirror, and honestly speaking, there isn't much to complain about from a U.S. men's national team perspective. The U.S. smashed Venezuela, 3-1, before crushing Costa Rica, 3-0. In terms of results, this was about as good as it could have gone for Mauricio Pochettino.

Mission accomplished, then, for the U.S. manager. This camp, for him, was mostly about learning, and there was a lot learned. There were guys in this USMNT camp that he could legitimately count on, and those guys saw their stocks soar as a result.

READ MORE: USMNT Player Ratings from Costa Rica win

Article continues below

March's CONCACAF Nations League camp in less than two months, and there's a shot that some of these January camp stars could be involved. A lot can happen over that span, of course, but there are a few players in contention that might not have been just a few short weeks ago. That's the power of a good January camp. So many USMNT stars have used it as a springboard. It feels like this year's edition was no different.

So who were the big winners and losers? Whose stock rose and who took a dip? GOAL takes a look...