Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Falko Blöding

Translated by

Unthinkable just a few weeks ago, Antonio Rüdiger’s future now appears to be taking shape

LaLiga
Real Madrid
A. Ruediger

According to a Spanish media report, the future of Germany international Antonio Rüdiger is becoming clear: he is set to remain at Real Madrid.

AS reports that the 33-year-old centre-back has received an offer to extend his expiring contract in the Spanish capital. Staying with the Blancos is a “priority” for Rüdiger, though he had hoped for more favourable terms in Real’s proposal.

  • The LaLiga runners-up have offered the centre-back only a one-year extension, while Rüdiger had hoped for a two-year deal. The defender is said to feel “some disappointment”, yet Real remain confident he will sign soon. An agreement is expected “in the coming weeks”.

    The one-year term is not a sign of lack of appreciation; it simply reflects Real’s long-standing policy of offering players over 30 only twelve-month extensions.

    • Advertisement
  • rudiger(C)Getty Images

    Antonio Rüdiger is prompting a change in strategy at Real Madrid.

    As recently as early this year, Rüdiger’s future in Madrid appeared uncertain. Like David Alaba, whose contract also expires this summer, the German international was seen as a likely departure in the planned defensive reshuffle. However, the club’s hierarchy has had a change of heart: Rüdiger has remained injury-free in recent weeks, impressing with his fitness and form. In his fourth season at the club, he has made 21 competitive appearances and scored one goal after previously struggling with injuries.

    The centre-back is still weighing up his options, with reports linking him to Juventus. The Bianconeri are said to be offering both a reunion with former coach Luciano Spalletti and a multi-year contract.

    According to Tuttosport, Manchester United and Liverpool are also weighing up moves for the experienced centre-back.

  • Antonio Rüdiger’s performance statistics at Real Madrid

    Deployments177
    Goals8 assists
    Assists: 44 yellows
    Yellow cards19
    Red cards1
    Title7

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Deportivo Alaves crest
Deportivo Alaves
ALA