As recently as early this year, Rüdiger’s future in Madrid appeared uncertain. Like David Alaba, whose contract also expires this summer, the German international was seen as a likely departure in the planned defensive reshuffle. However, the club’s hierarchy has had a change of heart: Rüdiger has remained injury-free in recent weeks, impressing with his fitness and form. In his fourth season at the club, he has made 21 competitive appearances and scored one goal after previously struggling with injuries.

The centre-back is still weighing up his options, with reports linking him to Juventus. The Bianconeri are said to be offering both a reunion with former coach Luciano Spalletti and a multi-year contract.

According to Tuttosport, Manchester United and Liverpool are also weighing up moves for the experienced centre-back.